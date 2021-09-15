New Delhi: MG Motor India today unveiled the MG Astor. The Astor will be on display at MG showrooms from September 19, 2021, onwards. The bookings for the new mid-size SUV will open soon. The MG Astor is the automaker’s fourth product after the MG Hector, MG ZS EV and MG Gloster, and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.Also Read - MG Astor Reveal On September 15, Here Is What You Should Know About Upcoming Mid-Size SUV

MG Astor Features

The Astor is based on MG's ZS global platform. It showcases the automaker's 'Emotional Dynamism' design philosophy. The mid-size SUV features a prominent 'Celestial' grille flanked by full-LED headlamps composed of nine crystal diamond elements. The tail lamps are LED units as well. It sits on 17-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels. The red brake calipers accord the vehicle a sporty feel. Also available is a panoramic sunroof.

The customers will get three interior colour schemes to choose from, including dual-tone Sangria Red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo Black. MG Motor India claims that Astor's cabin has soft-touch materials and a leatherette-layered dashboard. The multifunction steering wheel has three modes — Normal, Urban and Dynamic. Among the other prominent features are a 10.1-inch HD infotainment system, fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster, six-way powered driver seat, electric parking brake and PM 2.5 filter. The mid-size SUV also has heated ORVMs and rain-sensing wipers.

The MG Astor boasts of an industry-first personal AI assistant. It also gets segment-first Autonomous Level-2 technology with as many as 14 features. The mid-size SUV is equipped with safety features like six airbags, ESP, TCS and HDC. There are over 80 internet features in the vehicle that can be used with the MG i-Smart technology.

MG Astor Engine & Transmission

So far as engine options are concerned, the MG Astor gets two. There is a 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220 turbo petrol engine delivering 140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed AT. There is also a 1.5-litre VTi Tech naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. It can be paired either with a manual transmission or an 8-speed CVT automatic.

MG Astor Launch & Price

We are expecting the MG Astor to be launched in India in early October 2021. It might be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).