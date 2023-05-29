Home

MG Gloster Blackstorm Variant Launched In India; Features, Specs, And More Details Inside

The company has made many changes in its exterior and interior.

The exteriors of the Gloster Blackstorm get a metallic black paint theme with red accents. (Image: Twitter/@IndiaCarNews)

New Delhi: Morris Garages (MG) Motor India on Monday launched the Blackstorm variant of the Gloster SUV in India. The new Blackstorm variant is offered in 6 and 7-seat options with 2WD and 4WD configurations.

The company has made many changes in its exterior and interior, whose initial price has been kept at Rs 40.30 lakh. The Blackstorm variant has been priced at around Rs 2.22 lakh more than the regular model. The company introduced the full-size SUV Gloster 9 months back at Rs 31.99. All prices are ex-showroom.

GLOSTER BLACKSTORM: DESIGN

The exteriors of the Gloster Blackstorm get a metallic black paint theme with red accents. It also gets ‘Gloster’ lettering on the tailgate along with ‘Blackstorm’ badging on the front fender which has been finished in black paint. Apart from this, components like roof rails, smoked black taillights, window surrounds, fenders, and fog garnish have been given a black finish. At the same time, like the exterior, the interior also gets to see the black theme.

GLOSTER BLACKSTORM: ENGINE

No changes have been made to the Gloster Blackstorm’s engine. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with BS6 standard, in which 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive options are available. This engine has the capacity to generate 163bhp power and 375Nm torque and 218bhp power and 480Nm torque in different drive modes. Its engine comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

MG GIVES 30 SAFETY FEATURES IN GLOSTER BLACKSTORM

The company has claimed that 30 safety features have been given in Gloster Blackstorm. This includes first-in-segment Level-1, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

FOLLOWING ARE THE OTHER FEATURES

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Automatic Parking Assist (ADBG)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Door Open Warning (Dow)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Driver Fatigue Reminder System

