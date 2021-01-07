Good News for MG Motor car lovers, the company has launched Hector 2021 and the seven-seat version of Hector Plus in the Indian car market. Hector was first launched when MG came calling in India back in 2018. Pricing of Hector 2021 starts at ₹12.89 lakh for Style variant with 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and manual transmission, going up to Rs 18.32 lakh for Sharp variant with 2.0-litre diesel turbo with manual. MG also announced pricing for the Hector Plus 7-seater variant, starting from Rs 13.34 lakh and topping at the same Rs 18.32 lakh mark, all prices ex-showroom. Also Read - MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, our constant endeavor is to capture the imagination of our customers. With the Hector 2021 line up, we have made changes taking into consideration customer and automotive experts’ feedback. HECTOR’s evolution has made the internet SUV an even more compelling choice in its segment.”

Here are the features:

2021 MG Hector features include new Thermopressed front chrome grille, Champagne and Black Dual-Tone themed interior

18-inch Dual-Tone Alloys, updated i-SMART with industry-first Hinglish voice commands, and many more features.

The new Hector also gets other new features like front ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.

The Hector Plus 6-seater with Captain Seats which now starts at Rs 15.99 lakh also gets Front Ventilated seats, wireless charging, and Auto-Dimming IRVM.

MG Hector 2021 comes with 60+ Connected car features with newly added features like i-SMART app on Apple watch, voice search for songs in Gaana app, Wi-Fi connectivity, Weather forecast by Accuweather, & many more.

The vehicle continues to come with 25+ safety and security features as standard including Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, Rear Wiper & Washer and Rear Defogger. Engine options also remain the same, a petrol and a diesel unit.

MG is also offering MG Shield with 5-year/Unlimited KMs warranty, 5-year Roadside Assistance, and Free Labour Charges for the first 5 periodic services.

The MG Hector 2021 will also be available under MG Subscribe with Myles and Zoom for a monthly subscription.