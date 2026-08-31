MG Hector Tomahawk EV & PHEV: Complete Walkaround | New MG SUV

In this video, we take you on a detailed walkaround of the new MG Hector Tomahawk, exploring everything that makes this new SUV stand out. From its bold exterior design to the modern and feature-packed cabin, we cover the SUV from every angle.We start with a closer look at the front design, including the styling elements, lighting setup and overall road presence. Moving to the side, we check out the wheels, proportions and dimensions, followed by a detailed look at the rear styling and other exterior highlights.Step inside, and we explore the cabin layout, dashboard design, seating and the technology and convenience features offered in the MG Hector Tomahawk. We also take a closer look at the overall interior space and design to understand what this SUV brings to the table.The video covers both the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV versions, giving you a closer look at their design and overall positioning. If you are interested in MG’s latest SUV and want to know what it looks and feels like in detail, this complete walkaround covers all the important exterior and interior highlights.