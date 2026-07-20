MG Launches ADAPT Platform | Next-Gen cars incoming

MG unveils the futuristic ADAPT platform with AI, smart tech, and support for EV, hybrid & ICE cars. Could this redefine mobility?

Deepika Saini| Updated By: July 20, 2026 5:50 PM IST
MG Motor has officially unveiled its all-new ADAPT platform, a next-generation architecture designed to support future-ready mobility. This advanced platform is built to accommodate multiple powertrains, including electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engines, while enabling smarter connectivity, enhanced safety, and AI-powered technologies.
In this video, we explain everything you need to know about the MG ADAPT platform, its key features, how it will benefit future MG vehicles, and why it could be a game changer for the Indian automotive market. Watch till the end and let us know—are you excited for the next generation of MG cars?

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