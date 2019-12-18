New Delhi: MG Hector India, the Indian arm of British carmaker MG, is planning to launch in India, by February-March 2020, its six-seat, three-row SUV, based on the MG Hector SUV launched earlier this year.

The MG six-seat SUV is likely to get, among other things, unique styling elements, new alloy wheel designs etc. In terms of styling, the SUV gets an altered front nose with a slightly reshaped grille, unique LED daytime running lamp design, along with new headlamps and chin. Towards the back, there is also a new rear bumper design.

Inside the cabin, it continues to sport premium interiors. There is also a massive 10.4-inch vertical infotainment screen, as well as a panoramic sunroof. Also expected to be inside the cabin are a cruise control, a coloured multi-information display, as well as a keyless entry with push button start.

Additionally, this upcoming SUV will also get BS6-compliant engines, which are expected to be the same as those on Hector five-seater SUV. This means that the SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid setup.

The car, which is expected to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020, is likely to be priced at around Rs 12.50 lakh. It will compete with the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.