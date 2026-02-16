Home

Car And Bike

MG Majestor 2026 Walkaround: Is This the New Fortuner Killer?

MG Majestor 2026 Walkaround: Is This the New Fortuner Killer?

Detailed walkaround of the all-new MG Majestor SUV from MG Motor India, covering its bold design, road presence, exterior highlights, and key first-look features.

In this video, we take you through a detailed walkaround of the all-new MG Majestor SUV from MG Motor India, showcasing its bold exterior design and strong road presence. The Majestor stands out with its large front grille, sharp LED lighting, and muscular body lines that give it a premium and commanding look on the road.

We also explore its side profile, stylish alloy wheels, and overall proportions that enhance its SUV character. Moving to the rear, the design continues to look modern and distinctive, adding to its visual appeal.

This walkaround covers the key highlights you notice at first glance, along with important design elements that make it different from other SUVs in its segment. Watch the full video to get a complete first look and see what makes the MG Majestor an exciting new addition to the SUV lineup.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source