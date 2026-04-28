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MG Majestor First Drive Review: Should You Consider It Over Fortuner?

MG Majestor First Drive Review: Should You Consider It Over Fortuner?

Real-world review of MG Majestor covering design, comfort, 2nd/3rd row space, boot, performance, ride quality, and practicality.

In this video, we take a detailed and practical look at the MG Majestor to understand how it performs beyond its strong road presence and feature list. Instead of focusing only on specifications, the review is based on real-world usage across different driving conditions.

We start with the exterior design, examining its size, proportions, and overall build quality. Moving inside, the focus shifts to cabin layout, material quality, and feature usability. Special attention is given to second and third-row space to evaluate how comfortable and practical it is for passengers, especially on longer journeys.

Boot space and storage options are also assessed to understand how well the SUV handles everyday family needs. The review then covers engine performance, including power delivery, refinement, and how it behaves in city traffic as well as on highways.

The aim is to present a clear and balanced view of what the Majestor offers in real conditions, helping you decide if it fits your requirements.

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