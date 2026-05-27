MG Majestor India Launch, Everything You Should Know

MG Majestor has launched in India at ₹40.99 lakh. Gets twin-turbo diesel, 4x4, Level 2 ADAS, dual screens, massage seats & premium SUV features.

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JSW MG Motor India has announced the launch of the MG Majestor in India with prices starting at Rs. 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4×2 automatic top trim. The 4×4 automatic top trim has been launched at Rs. 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations while the 4×4 version will be offered only as a 7-seater.

The MG Majestor enters the full-size SUV segment with a twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm of torque. The SUV comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and will be available in both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations.

The company has equipped the SUV with a 4WD system offering 10 off-road modes along with Crawl Control Mode. The Majestor also gets front, rear and centre differential locks, a feature generally seen in more off-road-focused SUVs. According to the company, the system can automatically switch between 2WD and 4WD depending on traction conditions.

In terms of dimensions, the Majestor measures 5046 mm in length, 2016 mm in width and 1870 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2950 mm. The SUV also offers 219 mm ground clearance and a claimed water wading capability of 810 mm.

Exterior highlights include a large front grille, connected LED tail lamps, LED daytime running lamps, tri-beam headlamps and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV features a black-themed cabin layout along with ventilated front seats, massage function for front occupants, panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting.

The SUV is equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless chargers, 12-speaker JBL audio system. Other features include three-zone climate control, electronic parking brake with auto hold function and a column-mounted gear shifter.

On the safety front, the Majestor comes with Level 2 ADAS functions along with features such as a 360-degree camera, electronic stability program, ABS, EBD, traction control system and rollover mitigation support.

The SUV will be available in four colour options – Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black and Metal Ash.

JSW MG Motor India has also introduced an ownership package called MG Shield for the Majestor.