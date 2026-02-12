Home

Car And Bike

MG Majestor SUV India Launch: Check expected price, design, features and other details here

MG Majestor SUV India Launch: Check expected price, design, features and other details here

According to the reports, the MG Majestor price in India is expected to range between Rs 39 lakh and Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Majestor SUV India Launch

MG Majestor SUV Launch: JSW MG Motor India is all set to launch the MG Majestor in India today (February 12). Positioned as a premium three-row SUV, the MG Majestor will rival the Toyota Fortuner Legender and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. The full-size SUV will sit at the top of the company’s internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio. It is important to note that the MG Majestor will become the flagship ICE SUV in MG’s India portfolio.

The company currently sells the Astor and Hector in the combustion segment. Its electric vehicle (EV) range includes the Comet, Windsor, ZS EV, M9 and Cyberster.

According to the reports, the MG Majestor price in India is expected to range between Rs 39 lakh and Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). For comparison, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is currently priced between Rs 42.17 lakh and Rs 47.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line price for India has not yet been announced.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here are some of the key details:

The MG Majestor was showcased earlier at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The SUV was displayed alongside other premium MG models, including the M9 and the Cyberster

The company had earlier shared the first look of its exterior design and proportions ahead of launch.

The MG Majestor is based on the global-spec Maxus D90 platform.

It is larger than the MG Gloster and measures over 5,000mm in length, more than 1,930mm in width and around 1,875mm in height.

The wheelbase stands at 2,950mm, identical to the Gloster.

These dimensions position the MG Majestor in the D+ SUV segment, directly targeting buyers considering the Toyota Fortuner Legender.

MG Majestor exterior design

The MG Majestor boasts an upright stance, highlighted by a large front grille and vertically stacked LED headlamps.

The LED daytime running lamps are seamlessly integrated into the grille and positioned above the headlamp units.

On the sides, the SUV gets prominent wheel-arch cladding and is expected to ride on 19-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, it features connected LED tail lamps, underlining its premium positioning.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.