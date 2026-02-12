MG Majestor Unveiled: Design, Specs and Launch Details Out; Fortuner In Focus

Home

MG has unveiled the Majestor ahead of its April 2026 launch. The full-size SUV gets rugged styling, a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine and Level 2 ADAS, and will rival the Toyota Fortuner.

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India has officialy revealed the MG Majestor, a full-size SUV scheduled for a price announcement in April 2026. Interested buyers can reserve the vehicle with a booking fee of ₹41,000, and initial deliveries are slated for May 2026.

Exterior

The Majestor is characterized by its large octagonal gloss-black front grille and a split vertical headlamp configuration. LED daytime running lights are integrated along the bonnet and within the grille. To emphasize its off-road styling, the vehicle includes satin silver skid plates and extensive body cladding.While the profile is reminiscent of the MG Gloster, the Majestor has larger dimensions. It is equipped with 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and features black finishes on the door handles, roof rails, and mirrors.

The rear design includes a flat tailgate with connected LED lighting, a roof spoiler, and dual exhaust outlets. It will be sold in four colors: Metal Black, Pearl White, Metal Ash, and Concrete Grey.

Interior Layout and Amenities

The cabin utilizes a “Smoked Ebony” dual-tone theme (black and grey) featuring soft-touch dashboard surfaces. Control interfaces consist of a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a digital driver’s cluster, with physical toggle switches for climate settings located below the vents.

Seating & Comfort

Configurations: Available in 6-seat (captain chairs) or 7-seat bench layouts.

Front Seats: 12-way power-adjustable for the driver; 8-way for the passenger. Both include ventilation and massage functions.

Audio & Tech: A 12-speaker JBL system, two wireless charging pads, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Climate: Three-zone automatic climate control and an integrated air purifier.

Performance and Mechanicals

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is available in either RWD and 4WD formats.

Safety and Driver Assistance

The Majestor includes a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite.

Six airbags and a 360-degree camera system.

Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control.

Front and rear parking sensors.

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality.

The lineup consists of three distinct trims: Sharp 4×4, Savvy 4×2, and Savvy 4×4. The MG Majestor is projected to have a starting price of approximately ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its release, it will serve as a competitor to the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

