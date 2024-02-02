MG Motor India Celebrates 100 Years With Wow Offering

Home

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series.

Gurugram: MG Motor India is celebrating its centenary year by focusing on delighting car buyers and introducing Wow prices for its 2024 range of models. The company has introduced a new trim of the MG ZS EV, along with Wow prices for the MG Comet EV, MG Hector, and MG Gloster.

Taking a significant step towards fostering electric mobility, the ZS EV ‘Executive has been introduced to make the company’s EV portfolio more accessible and encourage faster adoption of EVs.Designed to offer a luxurious, comfortable, and convenient in-cabin experience for front and rear-seat passengers, the spacious ZS EV Executive is available at a Wow price of INR 18.98 lakh*. The MG ZS EV offers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3kWh Prismatic Cell IP69K Rated ASIL-D & UL2580 battery, with 461km** certified range in a single charge, making it a cost-effective mobility solution.

India’s First Internet SUV

The MG Hector, India’s first Internet SUV introduced in 2019, comes with a host of best-in-class offerings and advanced features like its Panoramic Sunroof, India’s largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system, Digital Key, andADAS Level 2. The Hector Diesel comes with a 2.0L turbocharged engine and active safety features like an Electronic Stability Program, a Traction Control System,Hill Assist Control and Sunroof across all variants. The MG Hector Petrol variant starts at a wow price of INR 14.94 lakh, and the Diesel variant starts at INR 17.50 Lakh*.

In line with the company’s vision to strengthen the electric mobility ecosystem in India and to raise the EV adoption rate,MG launched the Comet EV as a practical solution for the eco-conscious urban customer.MG is offering the Comet EV starting at INR 6.99 Lakh*.

“At MG, we are committed to keeping the customer at the heart of our operations. In continuation of our centenary celebrations, we’re excited to introduce 2024 as the Year of Fast Forward to ensure a rewarding ownership experience for all. This has been made possible due to increased localization, long-term freight contracts, streamlined logistics, supply chain improvement, and long-term key commodity cost rationalisation,” said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

The MG Gloster represents a pure symbol of comfort, luxury, and modern technology. Popular for its bold design, robust build, and plush interior, the Gloster is India’s first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV. Sporting an all-terrain system with seven modes, the Gloster offers its versatility with both 2WD and 4WD configurations. The Gloster now starts at INR 37.49 Lakh*.

About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years.

MG Motor India’s State-of-the-art Manufacturing Facility

MG Motor India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,20,000 vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUVs: MG Gloster, Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and autonomous (Level 2) technology and the MG Comet, the Smart Electric Vehicle.

