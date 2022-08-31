MG Motor India: The wait is finally over for those who were waiting for MG Gloster SUV as the company has raised curtain from its much-awaited SUV. Priced at Rs 31.99 lakh (starting price, ex-showroom), the latest SUV comes with a changed exterior design and is equipped with an i-smart touchscreen infotainment system.Also Read - MG Motor India To Launch Gloster Facelift on THIS DATE | Check Features Here

MG Gloster comes with the existing Gloster’s Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) in addition to the first-in-segment features such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). Also Read - Semiconductor Shortage Hits MG Motor Hard, Retail Sales Fall 40 Per Cent In November 2021

MG Gloster SUV: Here are some of the specifications

MG Gloster is offered in both 4×4 and 4×2 drivetrain layouts.

The SUV comes in three different trims- Super, Sharp and Savy.

MG will continue to offer the new MG Gloster in six and seven seater options.

Agate Red, Metal Black, Warm White, and Metal Ash are the four colour options of the SUV.

2022 MG Gloster has an updated exterior having LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.

The SUV has chrome door handles, LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts and side steps.

MG Gloster boasts of a 31.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with over 75 connected-car features.

New features for the consumers include live weather updates, remote function for the music system, ambient lighting, and AC via the i-Smart 2.0 app.

Audio performance on the new SUV is taken care of by the 12 speaker sound system.

MG Gloster comes with the existing Gloster’s Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) in addition to the first-in-segment features such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). Also Read - MG Motor India’s Halol Facility To Use Wind-Solar Hybrid Power From February 2022

2022 MG Gloster: Price