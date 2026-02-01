Home

MG Motor India Registers Higher January Volumes Across ICE and EVs

JSW MG Motor India posted 9% year-on-year growth in Jan 2026 with 4,843 units sold. Demand from Cyberster, M9, Windsor EV and new Hector helped volumes, with MG Majestor SUV launching soon.

JSW MG Motor India recorded a 9% year-on-year growth in January 2026 compared to the same month last year. The company reported wholesale sales of 4,843 units during the first month of calendar year 2026.

MG SELECT, the company’s premium retail channel, continued to contribute to overall volumes, driven by demand for models such as the Cyberster and the M9 Presidential Limousine.

Sales were also supported by continued demand for the MG Windsor electric vehicle and the recently launched All-New Hector, reflecting traction across both ICE and electric vehicle segments.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its SUV portfolio with the introduction of the MG Majestor, positioned as a D+ segment SUV, which is scheduled for launch in February.

