MG Motors India: MG Motors India on Sunday released a teaser of Gloster Facelift as the company is all set to launch the facelift version of its Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on August 31. The company took to Twitter and wrote, “The power of 4×4. The protection of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The Advanced Gloster is coming to leave its mark on the road and your mind. Gear up to explore more.”Also Read - Semiconductor Shortage Hits MG Motor Hard, Retail Sales Fall 40 Per Cent In November 2021
The MG Gloster is currently available at a starting price of Rs 31.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹40 Lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a six or seven-seater options. Also Read - MG Motor India’s Halol Facility To Use Wind-Solar Hybrid Power From February 2022
MG Motors India: Here are some of the specifications
- According to a Live Hindustan Report, the Gloster comes with a number of technical and safety features
- The SUV has LED headlights with auto levelling, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, the report added.
- The car also has 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth music, calling feature and other features
- The SUV has an eight-speed automatic transmission
- It is also equipped with seven driving modes- Auto, Rock, Sand, Mud, Snow, Sport and Eco.
- The Live Hindustan report also states that the price of Advanced Gloster is likely to be higher than the current model.
- The hike in price could be because of the ADAS and the 4X4 system.
- MG Motors will continue with the 2-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine in the new SUV.