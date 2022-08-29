MG Motors India: MG Motors India on Sunday released a teaser of Gloster Facelift as the company is all set to launch the facelift version of its Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on August 31. The company took to Twitter and wrote, “The power of 4×4. The protection of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The Advanced Gloster is coming to leave its mark on the road and your mind. Gear up to explore more.”Also Read - Semiconductor Shortage Hits MG Motor Hard, Retail Sales Fall 40 Per Cent In November 2021

The MG Gloster is currently available at a starting price of Rs 31.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹40 Lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a six or seven-seater options.

MG Motors India: Here are some of the specifications