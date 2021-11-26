New Delhi: MG Motor India has joined hands with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions for the supply of 4.85MW of wind-solar hybrid power to its manufacturing facility in Halol. The facility is expected to begin drawing power in February 2022 from CleanMax’s hybrid park in Rajkot and will continue to do so for 15 years.Also Read - MG Retails 2,863 Units In October 2021, Global Chip Shortage Hampers Production

CleanMax is the first renewable energy company to set up a wind-solar hybrid power park in Gujarat to sell clean energy to private consumers and corporates. It plans to expand to 150MW by 2022. With this partnership, MG Motor India will abate approximately 2 lakh MT of carbon dioxide over 15 years, which is equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees.

"We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

“We are honoured that MG Motor India has chosen CleanMax as its sustainability partner. By supplying 50 per cent of its power requirement from our hybrid farm, MG Motor India will see significant operating cost savings, while also making a very impressive reduction in their CO2 emissions. We will also provide cost benefits to offer a hassle-free solution to the carmaker. Unlike standalone solar or wind power, wind-solar hybrid power provides round-the-clock power supply, enabling consumers to meet a greater percentage of their daily power needs with renewable energy,” CleanMax Founder and Managing Director Kuldeep Jain said.