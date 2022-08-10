MG Motor: British automobile giant MG Motor is all set to raise curtain from its next-generation Hector SUV in India. The company has also released a 10-second teaser video of the new car on its official YouTube channel. According to the company, the next-generation Hector SUV will be launched by the end of this year. The upcoming SUV will be sold alongside the existing Hector SUV.Also Read - 2022 Hyundai Tucson India Launch: Hyundai Tucson Launched at Rs 27.69 lakh; Check Specs, Features Here
The video released by the company shows that the new SUV will come with the argyle-inspired diamond mesh grille. This will present a bold, commanding, and powerful stance to the upcoming SUV, according to the company
New Hector SUV: Expected Features
New Hector SUV: Expected Features
- MG Motor claims that the existing Hector car is the country’s first Internet SUV.
- The car will feature Hector’s signature Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs)
- The lamps (DRLs) will be connected with the diamond mesh grille.
- On the interior side, the next generation Hector SUV is teased to offer a cinematic and immersive experience.
- The interior of Next-Gen Hector is conceptualized as a ‘Symphony of Luxury’.
- It will have a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment screen which is claimed to be India’s largest.
- The new SUV may come with are a new dashboard, horizontal air-con vents and a squared push start.
- It is also expected to feature lesser dials/buttons and may have a yacht-style gear lever.
- MG is likely to increase the cabin space to enhance the in-car experience and elevate the premium quotient of the car.
- The next-generation MG Hector SUV is said to come with same 2.0- litre diesel, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrains as the existing Hector.