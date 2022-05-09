MG Motor India: MG Motor India has touched a customer base of 100,000 in India. Recently, named No.1 in J.D. Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and India Customer Service Index Study (CSI), MG Motor also secured the second position among 4-wheeler mass-market vehicles in dealer satisfaction as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).Also Read - Tata Motors Curvv: All You Need to Know

The brand introduced India's first Internet SUV – Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV – ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – Gloster and MG Astor – India's first SUV with a personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

MG Motor and its Growth Story

MG has solidified the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP), making cars smarter and safer

The brand is moving swiftly towards its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility in India

MG Motor India has integrated 37% of women employees into its workforce including the factory

MG Motors aims to achieve 50% by December 2023

MG is building an end-to-end EV ecosystem in India by expanding charging options and educating consumers on the environmental benefits of EVs.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. In line with our core pillars – innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future."