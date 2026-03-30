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MG Price Hike Alert: Heres What Changes from April 1

MG Price Hike Alert: Here’s What Changes from April 1

JSW MG Motor India to hike prices by up to 2% from April 1, 2026 across its lineup due to rising costs. Buyers can avoid the increase by purchasing before the deadline.

JSW MG Motor India has announced a price revision across its vehicle lineup which will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The company stated that prices of its models will increase by up to 2% depending on the variant and model.

The decision comes as automakers continue to face rising input costs including higher prices of raw materials, logistics and overall production expenses. According to the company the price adjustment is intended to partially offset these cost pressures rather than fully pass them on to customers.

The revision will apply across the brand’s portfolio in India which includes models such as the MG Hector, MG Astor, MG ZS EV, MG Comet EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

This development follows a broader trend in the Indian automotive industry where several manufacturers have either recently announced or implemented price hikes ahead of the new financial year. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors and Kia India have also announced price revisions in recent months.

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Automakers typically revise prices at the beginning of a financial year to manage cost fluctuations and maintain operational margins.

Customers planning to purchase MG vehicles before April 1, 2026, may be able to avoid the revised pricing depending on dealership-level billing timelines.

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