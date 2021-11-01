New Delhi: With the global semiconductor chip shortage severely impacting production, MG Motor India registered a decline of 23.65 per cent in its retail sales to 2,863 units in October 2021. The automaker had retailed 3,750 units in October 2020.Also Read - MG Astor, Hector, Gloster, ZS EV Customers Can Now Get Their Chauffeurs Upskilled Free Of Cost

At present, the product portfolio of MG Motor India includes MG Hector, MG ZS EV, MG Gloster, and the recently-launched MG Astor. Although the automaker has limited stocks at its dealerships due to the worldwide chip crisis, there is a continuous rise in inquiries for all its models.

With the festive season giving a push to the demand, MG Motor India garnered more than 4,000 bookings for the Hector and over 600 bookings for the ZS EV and the Gloster in October 2021.

The new Astor was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of the opening of bookings on October 21. The company is now accepting priority bookings for the mid-size SUV for 2022. You can reserve one for yourself either through MG’s official website or an authorised MG showroom after paying a booking amount of Rs 25,000.

The MG Astor deliveries for the first batch will start in the first week of November 2021. The automaker claimed that the challenge to ensure timely deliveries is likely to persist through November 2021 and December 2021, and it expects the situation to get better in the first quarter of 2022.

The MG Astor has two engine and three transmission options. It gets a 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine (110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque) that can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic, and a 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine (140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque) that comes mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter.