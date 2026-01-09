Home

Mini Countryman Electric Review- Style, Performance & Reality Check

A detailed review of the Mini Countryman Electric covering design, interiors, performance, ride quality and daily usability to see if it’s truly worth the premium price.

In this video, we bring you a detailed review of the Mini Countryman electric, covering its iconic design, premium interiors, performance, ride quality and everyday usability. From city driving to highway fun, we share real-world impressions to help you decide if the Mini Countryman electric is worth the premium price or just a style statement.