MINI India enters Ranchi with New Dealer Partner, Know More

MINI INDIA has entered Ranchi with Titanium Autos as its new dealer partner. The showroom will offer MINI, BMW & BMW Motorrad sales, service and EV support.

Published date india.com Published: May 21, 2026 6:13 PM IST
email india.com By Deepika Saini email india.com Deepika Saini email india.com
MINI India enters Ranchi with New Dealer Partner, Know More

MINI India has appointed Titanium Autos as its authorised dealer partner in Jharkhand marking the brand’s entry into Ranchi.

Titanium Autos will represent BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad in the state.

According to the company, the showroom has display space for eight BMW vehicles, one MINI vehicle and seven BMW Motorrad motorcycles. The workshop includes three mechanical bays and four body and paint bays.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India said Jharkhand is part of the company’s expansion into emerging premium vehicle markets in India.

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Utkarsh Singhania, Dealer Principal of Titanium Autos, said the dealership will handle MINI sales and service operations in the state.

The facility also includes EV charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles. Titanium Autos currently operates BMW Group India sales and service facilities in Guwahati and Patna.

About the Author

Deepika Saini

Deepika Saini

I am an automative journalist specializing in detailed, unbiased car reviews and industry insights. ... Read More

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