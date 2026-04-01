Home

Car And Bike

Model Contribution Behind 77% Sales Growth at Renault India

Model Contribution Behind 77% Sales Growth at Renault India

Renault India sales jump 77% YoY in March 2026 FY26 sales up 11%. Kiger & Triber drive growth, while new-gen Duster dispatch begins to dealerships.

Renault India reported a 77% year-on-year increase in domestic wholesales for March 2026 with total dispatches reaching 5,046 units compared to 2,846 units in March 2025.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2026 the company recorded total sales of 42,018 units marking an 11% increase over 37,900 units sold in FY2024–25.

March 2026 recorded higher dispatch volumes for Renault India with total wholesales crossing the 5,000-unit mark.

On a full-year basis total sales stood at 42,018 units in FY2025–26 compared to 37,900 units in the previous financial year resulting in an 11% year-on-year increase.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Key Models Driving Growth

The updated Renault Kiger and Renault Triber together accounted for 63% of total March 2026 sales.

Since their updated versions were introduced in the second quarter of FY2025–26 both models have contributed to a cumulative growth of 27% up to the end of the financial year.

The latter half of March 2026 also marked the beginning of dispatches for the new gen Renault Duster which has started reaching dealerships.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.