Montra Super Auto – Power, practicality & performance in one!

Montra Super Auto electric 3 wheeler review with SUV-like comfort, performance, and real-world range. Perfect EV auto for daily commute and business use in India.

Published date india.com Published: April 10, 2026 3:13 PM IST
email india.com By Deepika Saini email india.com Deepika Saini email india.com

In this video, we bring you a detailed review of the Montra Super Auto, an advanced electric 3 wheeler designed for modern India. With SUV-like comfort, strong build quality, and practical features, this EV auto aims to redefine daily commuting and commercial usage.

We cover everything from real-world performance, driving experience, comfort, and usability to the claimed range and efficiency. If you’re planning to switch to an electric auto or looking for a reliable electric rickshaw for business, this review will help you make the right decision.

Watch till the end to know how the Montra Super Auto performs in real conditions and whether it’s worth your investment.

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