New Delhi: The burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market in India got another boost, as Morris Garages (MG) Motor India, the Indian arm of British carmakers Morris Garages, on Thursday, unveiled their second product for the local market.

Called the ZS EV, the company’s second offering arrived in India, with its official launch to take place next month. The company’s first product in India was the Hector, which was launched here in June.

The ZS EV comes with an electric motor which generates 141 hp horsepower along with a peak torque of 353 Nm. Additionally, it has a 44.5 kWh battery pack. A 50-kilowatt fast-charger, which can charge the battery up to 80% in just 40 minutes, is also there. On a single full charge, it can go up to 340 kilometres.

In terms of features, the EV comes equipped with projector headlamps, daytime running LED lights, an eight-inch touch screen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof etc. In terms of measurement, it is 4314 mm in length, 1809 mm in width and 1620 mm high. The wheelbase, meanwhile, is of 2019 mm.

The cabin has a primary colour scheme of black with silver highlights on the dashboard. Further, to charge the EV, a portable charger will be provided so that users can charge it through any standard three-pin pocket.

The ZS EV, which will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020, will compete in the EV category with the likes of Tata Tigor EV, Mahindra eVerito and Mahindra e20 Plus. Initially, it will be launched in five cities only: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

It is likely to be priced at over Rs 20 lakh.