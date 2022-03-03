New Delhi: Vehicles will have to display validity of fitness certificate and registration mark in a prescribed manner, as per a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday.Also Read - Do You Have Motorcycle & Kids? Govt Has Issued New Safety Guidelines For You. Details Inside

List of rules for different kinds of vehicles here:

  1. The ministry, in a statement, said that in case of heavy goods/passenger vehicles, medium goods/passenger vehicles and light motor vehicles, the fitness certificate and registration mark shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen.
  2. In case of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, e-carts and quadricycles too it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen, if fitted.
  3. For motorcycles, the fitness certificate and registration mark shall be displayed on a conspicuous part of the vehicle.
  4. According to the notification, vehicles will have to display the information in yellow colour on blue background in type Arial bold script.
  5. The move is aimed at preventing vehicles without proper fitness certificates and expired registration to be kept off the roads.
