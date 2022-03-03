New Delhi: Vehicles will have to display validity of fitness certificate and registration mark in a prescribed manner, as per a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday.Also Read - Do You Have Motorcycle & Kids? Govt Has Issued New Safety Guidelines For You. Details Inside
List of rules for different kinds of vehicles here:
- The ministry, in a statement, said that in case of heavy goods/passenger vehicles, medium goods/passenger vehicles and light motor vehicles, the fitness certificate and registration mark shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen.
- In case of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, e-carts and quadricycles too it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen, if fitted.
- For motorcycles, the fitness certificate and registration mark shall be displayed on a conspicuous part of the vehicle.
- According to the notification, vehicles will have to display the information in yellow colour on blue background in type Arial bold script.
- The move is aimed at preventing vehicles without proper fitness certificates and expired registration to be kept off the roads.