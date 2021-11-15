New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India had launched the Hyundai i20 N Line in the country in September 2021. According to the automaker, the N Line model has a share of more than 10 per cent in the overall Hyundai i20 sales. As many as 4,414 units of the Hyundai i20 were sold in October 2021, while the premium hatchback’s sales stood at 5,153 units in September 2021.Also Read - Mega Cash Discount, Exchange Bonus, Other Benefits On Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Santro In November 2021

"Initially, we had estimated that the N Line will be 10 percent of the overall i20 volumes. As of now, it appears that it could be a bit more," Hyundai Motor India Sales, Marketing and Service Director Tarun Garg told Autocar India and its sister publication, Autocar Professional.

The Hyundai i20 N Line employs a 1.0-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine that develops 120PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had either with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The N Line can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 9.9 seconds. The claimed mileage for the N Line iMT is 20kmpl and the N Line DCT is 20.25kmpl.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is available in N6 and N8 variants.

N6 iMT – Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

N8 iMT – Rs 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

N8 DCT – Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The notable features on the Hyundai i20 N Line include a chequered flag-inspired front grille, dual-tone front bumper, fog lamp chrome garnish, red front skid plate, red side sill garnish, front disc brakes with red calliper, twin-tip exhaust, tailgate spoiler, side wing spoiler and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo.

The N Line’s cabin is equipped with features like chequered flag design faux leather seats with N logo, perforated faux leather-wrapped gear knob with N logo, three-spoke steering wheel with N logo, 10.25-inch HD AVN system, fully automatic climate control, wireless charger with cooling pad, Bose seven-speaker system, red ambient lighting system, paddle shifters and electrochromic IRVM.