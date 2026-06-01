New 2026 Tata Tiago EV Walkaround | All Features, Range & Price Explained

The new 2026 Tata Tiago EV comes with a refreshed design, updated technology and several new features aimed at improving the overall ownership experience. In this detailed walkaround, we take a closer look at the exterior styling, connected lighting elements, alloy wheels and all the visual updates. Inside, we explore the redesigned cabin, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless features and practicality. We also cover the battery options, charging capabilities, claimed driving range, boot space, safety features and everything else you need to know about Tata’s most affordable electric hatchback in 2026.

