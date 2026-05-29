New 2026 Tata Tiago Walkaround | All New Features, Interior & Price Explained

The new 2026 Tata Tiago comes with a refreshed design, updated features and a more modern cabin experience. In this detailed walkaround, we take a close look at the exterior styling, LED lights, alloy wheels, connected tail lamps and all the latest design updates. Inside, we cover the touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, rear seat comfort, boot space and overall practicality. We also discuss the safety features and everything that has changed in the latest Tiago facelift for buyers planning a new hatchback in 2026.

