New Delhi: Piaggio India has launched the new Aprilia SR 160 in the country at a starting price of Rs 1,17,494 (ex-showroom). The scooter can be booked at all Aprilia dealerships across the country as well as via the Aprilia India website for Rs 5,000. The new Aprilia SR 160 is available in White, Blue, Grey, Red and Matte Black colours.

The new Aprilia SR 160 has been completely redesigned. It incorporates a fresh design language reflecting Italian design genesis and is inspired by the flagship Aprilia RSV4’s design and technology. The scooter is equipped with RS-GP-inspired graphics, LED headlight and position light, full-digital multifunctional instrument panel, dual-style seats, knuckle guards, raised grabrail and carbon texture components. The instrument panel boasts an RPM meter, mileage indicator, average speed display, top speed display, numerical display of speed, digital fuel indicator, two trip meters, and odometer, among others.

Powering the new Aprilia SR 160 is a 160cc, 3V Tech, EFI engine that generates 11PS of maximum power and 11.6Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT unit. The scooter is based on 14-inch alloy wheels shod with broader tubeless tyres. There is a 220mm disc brake at the front. Also available is single-channel ABS. The new Aprilia SR 160 has a 1,365mm long wheelbase and a ground clearance of 169mm. It gets under-seat storage of 11 litres with USB charger and boot light. The fuel tank can hold 6 litres of gasoline.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the new Aprilia SR 160 range. Evolution of brand Aprilia is very interesting in India, SR as an innovative design with big wheels in scooters has already created a segment of Aprilia experience seekers, SR has been a benchmark scooter and first to offer the great engineering tech like ABS (antilock braking system), 160cc 3V Tech EFI, high tech, high performance engine, its new design evolution will make riders rejoice the brand experience evermore,” Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.

“The all-new SR 160 is set to take the market by storm. The new SR is an exciting representation of the latest Aprilia brand look, it’s going to enhance its prominence on the road with new imposing stance and with the best technology incorporated, representing the true Aprilia spirit and will be elevating the experience to its fans,” Piaggio India 2-Wheeler Business Head Sudhanshu Agrawal said.

Piaggio India has also launched the new Aprilia SR 125 at a starting price of Rs 1,07,595 (ex-showroom).