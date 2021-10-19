New Delhi: Audi today opened the bookings for the new Audi Q5 in India. The booking amount for the SUV has been set at Rs 2 lakh. The new Audi Q5 will be the German luxury car manufacturer’s ninth product launch in India in 2021.Also Read - New Q5 gets over 500 bookings within a month of launch: Audi

The new Audi Q5 employs a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine delivering 249hp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. The SUV gets a permanent Quattro all-wheel drive, Audi drive select and suspension with damping control. Also Read - 2018 will be year of progression: Audi India

The new Audi Q5 will be offered in Premium Plus and Technology variants. The vehicle is equipped with a single frame grille having vertical struts, redesigned bumpers and new 19-inch five double-spoke star style alloys. It boasts new features like Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Audi Park Assist, B&O 3D sound system, Audi exclusive inlays in Black Piano Lacquer and comfort key with sensor-controlled boot-lid operation. Also Read - New Audi Q5 launched, delivery from March onwards

Among other features, the new Audi Q5 gets infotainment and connectivity through Audi smartphone interface, Audi phone box with wireless charging and MMI Navigation Plus with touch. There are eight airbags, including rear-side airbags. The SUV can be booked through Audi India’s official website or at any Audi India dealership.

“Today, we open bookings for our strong addition to Audi’s successful Q family in India — the Audi Q5. This will be our ninth product launch for 2021 and we couldn’t be more happy about our progress for the year,” Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

“The new Audi Q5 is a perfect blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment. With its new design that captivates at first glance, we are confident that it will continue to retain its leadership position in the segment and woo the existing and prospective customers,” he added.