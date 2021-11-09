New Delhi: Audi will launch the new Audi Q5 in India on November 23, 2021. The bookings for the new Audi Q5 had opened on October 19, 2021, for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The SUV will be the German luxury car manufacturer’s ninth product launch in India in 2021.Also Read - New Audi Q5 Bookings Open In India, Reserve One For Yourself For Rs 2 Lakh

The new Audi Q5 employs a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine delivering 249hp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. The SUV gets a permanent Quattro all-wheel drive, Audi drive select and suspension with damping control.

The new Audi Q5 will be offered in Premium Plus and Technology variants. The vehicle is equipped with a single frame grille having vertical struts, redesigned bumpers and new 19-inch five double-spoke star style alloys. It boasts new features like Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Audi Park Assist, B&O 3D sound system, Audi exclusive inlays in Black Piano Lacquer and comfort key with sensor-controlled boot-lid operation.

Among other features, the new Audi Q5 gets infotainment and connectivity through Audi smartphone interface, Audi phone box with wireless charging and MMI Navigation Plus with touch. There are eight airbags, including rear-side airbags. The SUV can be booked through Audi India’s official website or at any Audi India dealership.