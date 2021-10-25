New Delhi: Bajaj Auto has launched the new Bajaj Dominar 400 in India. Priced at Rs 2,16,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with factory-fitted touring accessories like tall visor, hand guards, engine bash plate, leg guard, carrier + back stopper, navigation stay, USB charging port and saddle stay. Other than the saddle stay, all the accessories come as standard with the new Bajaj Dominar 400.

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a more distinctive front-end with a tall visor. There are aerodynamically sculpted fighter jet-inspired handguards with flexi-winglets. The luggage carrier is functional as well as stylish. The touring-friendly features also include an engine bash plate with an integrated metal skid plate. The rugged leg guard offers superior crash protection, and the saddle stay ensures that saddlebags stay securely in place.

In its new avatar, the Bajaj Dominar 400 comes equipped with a cast aluminum navigation stay that allows riders to attach a navigation device. With a new USB charging port, the rider can charge a device on the go. The sports tourer is available in Aurora Green and Charcoal Black colour options.

At the heart of the new Bajaj Dominar 400 is still a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, DOHC, FI engine. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine churns out 40PS of maximum power and 35Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle is based on a beam-type perimeter frame. At the front, it has USD forks, 17-inch radial tyre, and a single 320mm disc. The rear gets a multi-step adjustable monoshock, 17-inch radial tyre, and a single 230mm disc.

Among other notable features of the new Bajaj Dominar 400 are an LED headlamp, LCD split-speedometer, twin-barrel exhaust, and dual-channel ABS. First introduced in the market in 2017, the Dominar brand recently crossed the sales milestone of 1 lakh units across the world.