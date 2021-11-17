New Delhi: BMW Group India has launched the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition in the country at Rs 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in the M Sport design scheme, the Black Shadow edition is limited to 24 units only and being offered exclusively on BMW Online Shop.

The new BMW 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition gets BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts. The high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille is flanked by LED headlights. At the rear, there are LED taillights, BMW ‘M’ Performance spoiler in high-gloss black and black chrome tail pipe finishers. The car sits on 18-inch M Performance forged wheels, which are finished in Jet Black Matte. The BMW Floating hub cap features the BMW logo which remains leveled at all times. The car comes in Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic) paint options.

The cabin of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition is equipped with features like Sport seats with electrical memory function and ambient lighting with six dimmable designs. The illuminated trim, a segment-first, functions as decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark. The car features a host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D navigation, 10.25-inch digital instrument display and 10.25-inch central display. The occupants can operate car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Besides, BMW Gesture Control is available, and it recognises six pre-defined hand movements for controlling several functions. The upholstery comes in Sensatec Oyster, and Black and Sensatec Black finishes. Also offered are features like Parking Assistant with rear view camera, Reversing Assistant and panoramic sunroof.

At the heart of the new BMW 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition is a BMW TwinPower Turbo 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 190hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission that sends power to the front two wheels. There are shift paddles on the steering wheel. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 7.1 seconds. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes like ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport. The car’s boot can accommodate 430 litres of luggage.