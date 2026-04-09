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New Burgman Street Detailed Walkaround: Features & Design
Suzuki Burgman Street walkaround with premium design, comfort, features & smooth performance. Perfect stylish scooter for daily rides.
In this video, we take a detailed walkaround of the Suzuki Burgman Street and explore everything it has to offer. Known for its premium maxi-scooter styling, the Burgman stands out with a bold and distinctive design that gives it a big-bike feel on city roads. From the sharp front apron and LED headlamp to the sleek body panels, every element adds to its modern and stylish appeal.
We also take a closer look at the comfortable riding ergonomics that make this scooter perfect for daily commuting. The wide seat, relaxed riding posture, and spacious floorboard ensure a stress-free experience even in heavy traffic or longer rides. Practicality is another strong point, with features like external fuel filling, ample under-seat storage, and a digital instrument cluster that provides all essential information at a glance.
Under the body, the Burgman Street is powered by a refined and fuel-efficient engine that delivers smooth performance, making it ideal for both city rides and occasional highway runs. If you’re looking for a stylish, comfortable, and feature-packed scooter with a premium feel, this walkaround will help you understand why the Burgman Street remains a popular choice.