New Electric Scooter launched by Omega Seiki Mobility under ₹1 lakh

Vextra electric scooter offers 70 km/h top speed and 110+ km range (Company claimed). It gets a 3.45 kWh IP67 LMFP battery, 3 kW motor, three riding modes, 0–80% charge in 4 hrs, colour LCD, USB charging, reverse assist, and CBS braking.

The Vextra is a fast-speed electric two-wheeler with a stated top speed of 70 km/h and a claimed range of over 110 km per charge. The model will be offered through the company’s dealership network across multiple Indian cities.

The scooter is powered by a 3.45 kWh IP67-rated LMFP battery paired with a 3 kW BLDC hub motor. It features three riding modes: Eco, City and Sports and has a gradeability of 12 degrees. Charging time is listed as four hours for 0–80 percent and approximately five hours for a full charge using a standard charger.

Equipment includes a 3.5-inch colour LCD instrument cluster displaying speed, state of charge and distance-to-empty. Additional features include USB charging, reverse assist and optional GSM connectivity. Safety-related systems include CBS braking, an AIS-156 compliant battery management system, and IP67-rated battery and motor components.

The Vextra will be manufactured at Omega Seiki Mobility’s Faridabad facility, which has an annual production capacity of 25,000 units.

