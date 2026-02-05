By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
New Electric Scooter launched by Omega Seiki Mobility under ₹1 lakh
Vextra electric scooter offers 70 km/h top speed and 110+ km range (Company claimed). It gets a 3.45 kWh IP67 LMFP battery, 3 kW motor, three riding modes, 0–80% charge in 4 hrs, colour LCD, USB charging, reverse assist, and CBS braking.
The Vextra is a fast-speed electric two-wheeler with a stated top speed of 70 km/h and a claimed range of over 110 km per charge. The model will be offered through the company’s dealership network across multiple Indian cities.
The scooter is powered by a 3.45 kWh IP67-rated LMFP battery paired with a 3 kW BLDC hub motor. It features three riding modes: Eco, City and Sports and has a gradeability of 12 degrees. Charging time is listed as four hours for 0–80 percent and approximately five hours for a full charge using a standard charger.
Equipment includes a 3.5-inch colour LCD instrument cluster displaying speed, state of charge and distance-to-empty. Additional features include USB charging, reverse assist and optional GSM connectivity. Safety-related systems include CBS braking, an AIS-156 compliant battery management system, and IP67-rated battery and motor components.
The Vextra will be manufactured at Omega Seiki Mobility’s Faridabad facility, which has an annual production capacity of 25,000 units.
