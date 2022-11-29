Eko Tejas to Introduce India’s First Muscle Bike E-Dyroth; Check Deets

The smart vehicle has seamless integration between battery, controller and cluster and is packed with all kinds of smart features for a good driving experience.

New Delhi: Ekotejas having established itself as a brand name in Electric vehicles (EVs) in India has now ventured into high speed motorcycles by introducing Make in India’s first Muscle bike ‘E-Dyroth’.

The smart vehicle has seamless integration between battery, controller and cluster and is packed with all kinds of smart features for a good driving experience. The vehicle will be connected with the rider’s mobile phone to deliver a host of features on the dashboard such as notifications, and point-to-point navigation. The dashboard establishes a seamless connection with the battery, power train, and rider’s mobile phone to enable the best driving experience suitable for all types of Indian roads.

One battery on a single charge will take you to 150 kilometers. It also has the option to accommodate another spare battery, which can help the pilot to have a 300km run at a stretch. The buyer has the benefit of getting 72 volts/60ah on purchase, additionally one can also avail government subsidy. The vehicle can be coupled with a company-issued charging station, which the company’s dealers will install in buyers’ parking spot, especially if the buyer lives in an apartment.

The High-Speed Cruiser E-bike ‘E-Dyroth’, will be available in the market from December 2022. The first first-ever in India’ Muscle E-Motorcycle is designed per the tastes of Harley Davidson. The vehicle will have a top speed of 100 Kilometers per hour, which will be achieved with its 4 Kilo watt high RPM mid-drive motor.

Over the years Electric vehicles have significantly benefited the environment as well as helped in improving the economy of the country. These vehicles can also solve many issues as an alternative to fuel in an environment of increasing fuel prices. It has also come up as a boon for rural India.

The trusted brand in the EV sector, Ekotejas, has played a significant role in the growth of rural India. Ekotejas is among the fastest-growing EV brand in India with a wide presence in Maharastra. It also enjoys an established dealer presence in 10 Indian states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Presently the pre-bookings are going on.

K Venkatesh Teja, Director, Eko Tejas said “We are very delighted to launch India’s first muscle bike. This bike has a smart automation system which comes with inbuilt navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and call notification feature. This is the most futuristic technology found in EV bike segments till now. Our aim is to provide an Eco-friendly zeal amongst the youth of today while they make an E-Dyroth purchase.”