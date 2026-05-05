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New Force Traveller N Range Introduced in India, Details Inside

New Force Traveller N Range Introduced in India, Details Inside

Force Motors has launched the new Force Traveller N Range, replacing the existing Traveller line-up. The updated range gets revised exterior and interior design, a digital cockpit and structural changes. Read more to know more details.

New Delhi: Force Motors has launched the Force Traveller N Range in Pune introducing a redesigned version of its Traveller platform used in passenger transport and commercial fleet applications across India. The new range includes variants for ambulances, school buses and delivery vehicles.

With this launch, the company stated that production of the existing Traveller generation will be phased out and all future manufacturing will shift to the N Range. The model has been widely used in institutional transport segments for several years including emergency medical services and school transportation.

The updated Force Traveller N Range introduces changes in exterior design, interior layout, and manufacturing processes. The cabin now features a revised cockpit layout with a digital instrument cluster and a 9-inch infotainment display. The seating configuration has been redesigned, and the company has reported reductions in noise, vibration and NVH levels.

An updated HVAC system has been added to improve cabin cooling performance. Exterior revisions include a new front fascia with DRLs and LED turn indicators along with changes to the rear design.

The structure of the vehicle has been reworked with changes to the sheet metal design and body construction. The number of body joints has been reduced and manufacturing processes have been modified.

The vehicle continues to use the FM 2.6 CR diesel engine compliant with BS-VI Stage 2 emission norms. The company has positioned the updates as part of improvements in usability for fleet operations including maintenance requirements, operational efficiency and vehicle downtime.

The new range also includes connected and service-related features such as vehicle tracking and diagnostic systems along with support offerings including warranty coverage and roadside assistance.

Bookings for the Force Traveller N Range are scheduled to open across dealerships in mid-May 2026. The rollout will cover multiple application-based variants, including ambulance, school transport and goods carrier configurations.

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