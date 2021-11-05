New Delhi: The all-new 11th-generation Honda Civic has scored a 5-star safety rating at the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP). The new Honda Civic is the first Honda model to be assessed under the new ASEAN NCAP 2021-2025 protocol.Also Read - New Honda Civic Si Is A Head Turner. Details, Images, Inside

The new Honda Civic achieved a 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating with an overall score of 83.46 points. It scored 36.59 points in Adult Occupant Protection category, 18.32 points in Child Occupant Protection category, 18.16 points in Safety Assist Technologies category, and 10.39 points in Motorcyclist Safety category.

Adult Occupant Protection – 36.59/40.00 points

Child Occupant Protection – 18.32/20.00 points

Safety Assist Technologies – 18.16/20.00 points

Motorcyclist Safety – 10.39/20.00 points

Total – 83.46/100 points

The all-new 11th-generation Honda Civic is equipped with electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, autonomous emergency braking — city, inter-urban, pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle — auto high beam, child presence detection and pedestrian protection technology as standard fitment across all its variants. The model offers standard six airbags, while variants with four airbags are offered in certain markets.

Besides, the new Honda Civic has seatbelt reminder system for frontal and rear occupants and blind spot visualisation on the passenger side as standard fitment for markets in Singapore and Indonesia. Other advanced safety assist technologies include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and driver attention monitor.

In India, the last Honda Civic model to be sold was the 10th-generation avatar. However, it was discontinued along with the Honda CR-V as Honda Cars India stopped production at its Greater Noida plant in December 2020.