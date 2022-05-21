Mahindra Scorpio Latest Update: After being spotted several times, the Big Daddy of SUVs, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is finally here. And this time officially. The new Mahindra Scorpio N is slated for launch in India on June 27 with improved performance and enhanced features. The company also announced that its iconic Scorpio which has undergone several stages of evolution in 20 years will continue to sell as Scorpio Classic.Also Read - Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Leaked Ahead Of Launch. Get First Look Of Pre-Production Models

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will compete in a higher segment than the current Scorpio. While the company hasn’t shared any additional details for this decision, in its official statement, Mahindra did say that the current Scorpio has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and cult brand.

Watch Mahindra Scorpio-N video here

Mahindra Scorpio-N Features

The vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel variants and will sport a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. it will offer a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and a 4×4 option, which Mahindra said aligns with its adventure capabilities. It is also expected to launch with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options and a four-wheel-drive system in both variants. Equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, the vehicle also sports dual-pod LED headlamps along with a huge panoramic sunroof. The hood of the vehicle has also been modified to provide it with an SUV look and is equipped with newly designed C-shaped LED fog lights.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Interior

The interior of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is still under wraps, but it is expected that the new Mahindra Scorpio will have a large touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument cluster with a coloured central MID, as well as wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, a dual-zone auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVMs, power-adjustable driver’s seats, 360-degree camera view, a large panoramic sunroof and the Adrenox Connected car tech among others.

The latest images of the cabin also reveal that the middle row of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N would be individual bucket seats, with a front-facing third row and some additional equipment on board. Also, expect an electrical sunroof.