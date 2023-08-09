Home

New Generation Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched In India; What’s New, Specs, And Features Inside

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday launched the second generation GLC in India. The company has introduced the car in two variants, GLC 300 4Matic and GLC 220d 4Matic. 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is available in both petrol and diesel variants.

The new GLC comes with an 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen. (Image: carwale.com)

Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched In India: Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday launched the second generation GLC in India. The company has introduced the car in two variants, GLC 300 4Matic and GLC 220d 4Matic at an initial ex-showroom price of Rs 73.5 lakh. The company claims that this car can accelerate from 0 km to 100 km in 6.2 seconds.

The India launch has taken place almost a year after the model was revealed internationally in June 2022.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Booking

The German luxury car maker has started booking the SUV segment car. Buyers can book the SUV at Mercedes-Benz India dealerships across the country as well as on the official website by paying a token money of Rs 1.50 lakh. The company says that the car has received 1500 bookings and its delivery will start on August 10.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: What’s New

Mercedes GLC second-generation has several significant modifications as compared to the previous generation car. Talking about exteriors, there is a bigger grille decked with a prominent three-pointed star emblem and a single horizontal slat in place of two, graces its front. The redesigned LED headlights are now seamlessly linked to the grille, while the profile maintains similarities with its predecessor.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Variants And Prices

Variant Price (Ex-showroom)

GLC 300 Rs 73.5 Lakh

GLC 220D Rs 74.5 Lakh

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Exterior Design And Dimensions

The company has made a few changes in the dimensions of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC. Its length has been increased by 60mm to 4716. The wheelbase has been increased by 15mm to 2888mm. The width of the car remains the same at 2,075mm, while the height has been reduced by 4mm to 1640mm. After this change, the car has now become even more spacious. Its boot space has also been increased by 70 liters to 620 liters.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Exterior

The front of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC features a radiator grille that houses a large Mercedes-Benz logo. It gets LED headlamps on either side and a chrome finish under the guards. The rear profile gets LED tail lamps in a three-dimensional look, a powered tailgate, and a chrome finish under the guard. The SUV gets 19-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels. Although the 19-inch alloy wheels are retained, they exhibit a fresh design.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Interior

Inside, the new GLC has a design similar to the new C-Class. The new GLC comes with an 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen positioned vertically which incorporates Mercedes’ newest telematics offerings and also provides compatibility with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The dashboard trim is inspired by the Maybach S-Class as it gets a pinstripe pattern. The infotainment and HVAC controls are now integrated into the touchscreen. Other features include an air purifier, 360-degree camera, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and heated front seats with memory function.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Variants

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is available in both petrol and diesel variants. The GLC 300 gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 258hp and 400Nm of torque, while the GLC 220d gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 197hp and 440Nm of torque. Both engines get a 9-speed automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard. Also standard is a 48V mild-hybrid system, and an integrated starter generator that helps the GLC produce an additional 23hp and 200Nm.

Safety features include seven airbags, pre-safe, and ADAS tech that includes blind spot assist, active lane keep assist, attention assist, active brake assist, and active parking assist.

The petrol model accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds, while the diesel version accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in eight seconds.

