New Delhi: We are well aware that the Honda Activa 6G is the largest-selling scooter in India. Another popular scooter sold by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is the Honda Dio. Both scooters play a vital role in keeping the company's sales at a high level. Now it seems that the two-wheeler manufacturer is planning to launch new variants of the Activa 6G and the Dio in the country.

Going by a fresh type approval document, we might see two new variants in the Honda Activa 6G range and four new variants in the Honda Dio range.

For the Activa, the new variants might be Activa 6G and Activa 6G LED. The new variants for the Dio might include Dio with composite cast wheel, Dio with digital speedometer, Dio with composite cast wheel and 3D emblem, and Dio with digital speedometer and 3D emblem.

As per the document, the overall length, overall width, overall height and wheelbase of the new variants of both scooters will remain similar to the variants on sale right now. There will be no change in the engine specifications as well. The document does not give more details about the new variants.

The Honda Activa 6G and the Honda Dio employ a 109.51cc, fan-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine. The motor makes 7.79PS of maximum power and 8.79Nm of peak torque in the Activa 6G. The output is slightly different in the Dio at 7.76PS of maximum power and 9Nm of peak torque.

The Honda Activa 6G is currently priced between Rs 69,080 and Rs 70,825 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Dio is sold in the price range of Rs 64,510 to Rs 67,908 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variants might be priced a tad bit higher than those currently on sale.