New Delhi: Driven by the impressive performance of the new Honda Amaze, Honda Cars India has reported a growth of 48.85 per cent in its domestic sales to 11,177 units in August 2021. The automobile manufacturer’s domestic sales stood at 7,509 units in the year-ago month. Apart from the new Honda Amaze, Honda Cars India sells the Honda City, Honda Jazz, and Honda WR-V in the domestic market.Also Read - Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carnival: Automaker's Sales Rise 54 Per Cent in August 2021

Honda Cars India’s exports increased by a massive 402.67 per cent to 2,262 units in August 2021. In the same month last year, the automobile manufacturer had exported 450 units. Also Read - Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650: Domestic Sales Fall 18 Per Cent in August 2021

The new Honda Amaze, which was launched in August 2021, garnered sales of 6,591 units during the month. The compact sedan gets a couple of engine options — 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol mill is good for 90PS of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque, and can be mated with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic. The 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor can be paired either with a 5-speed MT (100PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque) or a CVT automatic (80PS of maximum power and 160Nm of peak torque). Also Read - Honda Cars India Plans to Shift Production Unit From Greater Noida to Alwar: Report

The Honda Amaze range is available in three variants — E, S and VX. If you opt for the E variant, you will get the old Honda Amaze. However, the S and VX variants come with the new Honda Amaze. Below are the variant-wise Honda Amaze prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Amaze Petrol

E MT – Rs 6.32 lakh

New S MT – Rs 7.16 lakh

New S CVT – Rs 8.06 lakh

New VX MT – Rs 8.22 lakh

New VX CVT – Rs 9.05 lakh

Honda Amaze Diesel

E MT – Rs 8.66 lakh

New S MT – Rs 9.26 lakh

New VX MT – Rs 10.25 lakh

New VX CVT – Rs 11.15 lakh

Among the notable feature updates in the new Honda Amaze are solid wing face front grille with chrome moulding lines, LED projector headlamps with integrated signature DRLs, new c-shaped LED rear combination lamps, new diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels, Satin Silver accents inside the cabin and new multi-view rear camera. The compact sedan also gets a new Meteoroid Grey Metallic exterior paint option.