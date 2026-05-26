New Honda City 2026 First Look | Exterior + Interior Tour

New Honda City 2026 detailed walkaround covering exterior, interior, features, boot space, engine, mileage and all the latest facelift updates.

Published date india.com Published: May 26, 2026 3:30 PM IST
email india.com By Deepika Saini email india.com Deepika Saini email india.com

In this video, we take a detailed walkaround of the New Honda City 2026 and explore everything it offers. From the updated exterior styling, LED headlamps, alloy wheels and new design elements to the refreshed interior, touchscreen infotainment system, cabin quality and rear seat comfort — everything is covered in detail. We also discuss the engine options, expected mileage, boot space, features and all the latest updates in the facelifted model. If you are planning to buy a premium sedan in 2026, this video will help you understand what the new Honda City actually offers.

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