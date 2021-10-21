New Delhi: Honda has unveiled the new Honda Civic Si. Based on the 11th-gen Civic sedan, the new Civic Si is claimed to be the best-handling and most fun-to-drive Civic Si ever. It comes with an all-new design, updated turbocharged engine, updated manual transmission, limited-slip differential and a sport-tuned suspension.Also Read - Honda Discontinues Civic and CR-V, Shuts Production at Greater Noida Facility

The new Honda Civic Si features a sleek grille flanked by LED headlights. The tail lights are also LED units. It gets a new front bumper. The rear bumper has been redesigned as well. There is a front spoiler hidden under the vehicle, while the rear gets a gloss black spoiler mounted on the boot lid. The oval exhaust tips give a sporty look to the car. The new Civic Si comes with gloss black trim on the exterior mirrors and window surrounds. It is based on 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, which are finished in Si-specific matte black. Also available is an exclusive Blazing Orange Pearl colour option.

The new Honda Civic Si comes with a driver-focused cabin having exclusive body stabilising sport seats with built-in head restraints. The lower cushion has been raised by 0.5-inch at the front. The car features sport pedals and red contrast stitching on the doors, steering wheel, centre armrest, shift boot and shift knob. Its signature metal honeycomb dash panel with Si-specific red trim looks ravishing.

Claimed to be the most technologically advanced Civic Si ever, the new Honda Civic Si features a fresh 7-inch coloured instrument console with a digital tacho, MID and an analogue speedo. The 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a new 12-speaker Bose premium sound system. The car comes with a long list of new active and passive safety systems, 10 airbags.

Under the hood of the new Honda Civic Si is an updated 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder VTEC engine that develops 200hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are three driving modes (Normal/Sport/Individual) as standard. There is a new single-mass flywheel, which is 26 per cent lighter than the dual-mass unit used in the previous Si. The car also gets a standard helical limited-slip differential. Honda claims that the new Civic Si is the most rigid Civic Si ever, with an 8 per cent increase in torsional rigidity and a 13 per cent rise in bending rigidity compared to the outgoing Si.

The new Honda Civic Si will be introduced in the USA later this year. In India, the Honda Civic was discontinued earlier this year along with the Honda CR-V. We are not expecting the new Honda Civic Si to be launched in India.