New Delhi: The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Type R is ready to hit the roads in early 2023 but not in India. Honda has unveiled the all-new Civic Type R in Europe as it is celebrating 50 years of Civic nameplate. This new 2022 Honda Civic Type R will be available to customers in Europe from early 2023. Honda claims that new Type R has been designed to deliver the most exhilarating Civic Type R experience ever with design enhancements and improve aerodynamic performance. With lightweight components and revised powertrain, this will be the most responsive and powerful Type R developed ever.Also Read - New-Gen Honda Civic Gets 5-Star Safety Rating At ASEAN NCAP

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Type R is based on the recently revealed Honda Civic e:HEV. This has been built on the sleek and sporty silhouette of Honda Civic e:HEV under the model concept of creating the “Ultimate Sports 2.0.” Also Read - New Honda Civic Si Is A Head Turner. Details, Images, Inside

To enhance the sportier look and elevate driving performance, Type R has a lower and wider stance. Though, it will come with lightweight 19-inch matte black alloy wheels, shod with bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Also Read - Honda Discontinues Civic and CR-V, Shuts Production at Greater Noida Facility

The bonnet has a vent to improve airflow around the front end, with a larger lower grille that maximises airflow to the engine. Beside all this, large aperture vents behind the front wheels and a larger rear diffuser further improves the Civic Type R’s aerodynamics. Rear spoiler is also angled rearward to suppress air resistance. Apart from this, new Honda Civic Type R will be offered in multiple colour options, which includes historic championship white, solid rallye red, racing blue, crystal black and sonic grey pearls.

The interior of the new Civic Type R, looks so similar to the Civic e:HEV. However, it gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with digital cockpit & sports seat. Although Honda hasn’t revealed specifications of new Civic Type R, but it is confirmed by the company that it will get the 2.0L turbocharged engine. Honda claimed it, a most powerful Civic ever. It will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

(Written by Lakshya Rana)