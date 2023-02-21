Home

New Hyundai Verna First Look Revealed: Sedan Gets Fierce Exterior With Futuristic Look — See Pics

Bookings for the new Verna are currently open with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. The car is expected to be priced from 10 Lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Ahead of its global debut on March 21, 2023, Hyundai has officially released the first image of the new Verna sedan. As the sketches provide a glimpse into the updated exterior styling and proportions of the Verna model (codename: BN7i), it is to be mentioned that the new design has really put in some work for the sixth-generation avatar because it isn’t exactly recognizable at the first glance. The car not only gets a futuristic design but also comes with a fierce look. Bookings for the new Verna are currently open with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. The car is expected to start at around Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Hyundai Verna Exterior design

It gets a split headlamp set-up up front and a full LED light bar that stretches from edge to edge.

The grille almost stretches the entire width of the car and has similar details as the Tucson.

The edges of the bumper have an arrowhead-like design with vertically positioned extensions that add to the car’s striking appeal.

The bonnet is flat and has a subtle crease on each side.

The reworked headlights sit on either side of the grille, with a sleeker design and LED treatment.

The doors get striking character lines that blend neatly with the flared wheel arches at the rear, giving the car a muscular appearance.

What really stands out in profile is the new fastback-like design for the rear quarter and a chrome trim underlining the glasshouse.

Hyundai Verna other Powertrain options

Hyundai has confirmed that the new Verna will be available in four trim levels – EX, S ,SX and SX(O) – and with two engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel from the current fifth-gen sedan is set to be dropped while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol will be replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbocharged unit.

Also available will be a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol mill. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, CVT (naturally aspirated petrol only) and a 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol only).

