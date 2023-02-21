New Hyundai Verna First Look Revealed: Sedan Gets Fierce Exterior With Futuristic Look — See Pics
Bookings for the new Verna are currently open with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. The car is expected to be priced from 10 Lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.
2023 Hyundai Verna: Ahead of its global debut on March 21, 2023, Hyundai has officially released the first image of the new Verna sedan. As the sketches provide a glimpse into the updated exterior styling and proportions of the Verna model (codename: BN7i), it is to be mentioned that the new design has really put in some work for the sixth-generation avatar because it isn’t exactly recognizable at the first glance. The car not only gets a futuristic design but also comes with a fierce look. Bookings for the new Verna are currently open with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. The car is expected to start at around Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Hyundai Verna Exterior design
- It gets a split headlamp set-up up front and a full LED light bar that stretches from edge to edge.
- The grille almost stretches the entire width of the car and has similar details as the Tucson.
- The edges of the bumper have an arrowhead-like design with vertically positioned extensions that add to the car’s striking appeal.
- The bonnet is flat and has a subtle crease on each side.
- The reworked headlights sit on either side of the grille, with a sleeker design and LED treatment.
- The doors get striking character lines that blend neatly with the flared wheel arches at the rear, giving the car a muscular appearance.
- What really stands out in profile is the new fastback-like design for the rear quarter and a chrome trim underlining the glasshouse.
Hyundai Verna other Powertrain options
Hyundai has confirmed that the new Verna will be available in four trim levels – EX, S ,SX and SX(O) – and with two engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel from the current fifth-gen sedan is set to be dropped while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol will be replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbocharged unit.
Also available will be a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol mill. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, CVT (naturally aspirated petrol only) and a 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol only).
