New Jeep Model Launches in India Likely From 2027, Unveils ‘Jeep 2.0’ Roadmap

Jeep’s new “Jeep 2.0” plan puts India at the center of its Asia-Pacific strategy. New models are planned from 2027, with higher localisation, exports, and continued updates to current Jeep models.

Jeep has announced a new strategic roadmap for India and the Asia Pacific region under its “Jeep 2.0” plan, with India positioned as a key market for future product development, manufacturing, and exports. The strategy indicates that Jeep is preparing the ground for new product introductions in India, with the first new-generation model expected to arrive from 2027 onwards.

Under the revised plan, Jeep will continue operating its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility near Pune as a global export hub. Vehicles produced in India are currently exported to markets such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand exports to additional regions including Africa and North America. The company also aims to significantly increase localisation levels to around 90 percent, up from the current 65–70 percent, to improve cost efficiency and supply-chain stability.

While new products are still a few years away, Jeep confirmed that its existing lineup will continue with periodic updates and special editions in the interim.

India will continue to play a dual role for Jeep within Stellantis’ Asia-Pacific operations, serving both as a domestic market and as an engineering and software support base for global programs

Jeep introduced limited-run variants such as the Wrangler Willys 41 edition and an anniversary edition of the Grand Cherokee. With its new strategy in place.

