Seoul: Kia Corporation today revealed the all-new Niro at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the all-new Niro has been developed under the company’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The vehicle has taken inspiration from nature in design and the choice of color, material, and finish. The all-new Niro will be available with HEV, PHEV and EV powertrains from 2022 in international markets.

The new Kia Niro’s exterior design, with bold crossover looks and high-tech two-tone body, is influenced by the 2019 Kia Habaniro concept. There is a wide pillar at the rear for enhancing airflow to improve aerodynamics and it blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillight. Kia’s signature ‘tiger face’ has been transformed for the new Niro. The contemporary front design is finished with striking ‘heartbeat’ LED DRL. The vertical taillight design highlights aerodynamics and technology.

Kia has introduced the ‘Greenzone Drive Mode’ in the new Kia Niro. It automatically transfers the (P)HEV into EV drive. When driving in green zones such as residential areas, or nearby schools and hospitals, the vehicle automatically uses electric power based on navigation cues and driving history data. It also recognises a driver’s favorite places, including home and office registered in the navigation system as a green zone.

The all-new Kia Niro showcases new recycled materials inside the cabin. The headlining is made from recycled wallpaper, the seats are made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves, and BTX free paint is used on the door panels to minimize the impact on the environment and reduce waste. The off-centre dash curves around the front occupants with horizontal and diagonal lines. The centre-console features the electronic dial-type shift lever. The audio-visual screen and air vents are incorporated within the diagonal gaps of the dash.