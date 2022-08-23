New Delhi: Mahindra has released a teaser of the facelifted XUV300 sub-4 meter compact SUV on Instagram ahead of launch. As seen in the video, the XUV300 was in a red body paint, donning the new twin peak logo of Mahindra and Mahindra. According to the reports, the 2022 Mahindra XUV300 is expected to be launched in the coming days. Indicatively, the SUV is expected to take place around the festive season.Also Read - Top 5 Compact SUVs In September 2021: Nexon Beats Venue For Top Position; Sonet, XUV300, EcoSport Follow
Apart from the new Twin-Peak Mahindra logo, there's no stylistic change that differentiates the facelifted XUV300 from the current version.
Here are some of the expected features:
- Mahindra is expected to equip the 2022 XUV300 with an uprated turbo petrol engine.
- Mahindra is expected to equip the 2022 XUV300 with an uprated turbo petrol engine.
- The 1.2 liter-3 cylinder T-GDI unit is likely to see a higher state of tune, making 130 PS-230 Nm.
- The turbo petrol engine on the XUV300 makes 110 PS-200 Nm.
- There will be two gearboxes on offer – a 6 speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT).
- The diesel engine – a 1.5 liter-4 cylinder unit that makes a class leading 115 PS-300 Nm – will be carried over.
- The diesel engine gets the same gearbox options as the petrol motor – a 6 speed manual and a 6 speed AMT.
- It is believed that the Mahindra XUV300 is likely to get a 1.2 mStallion turbo petrol engine capable of producing 20hp more and 30Nm more torque than the current engine
- This new colour model of the SUV is expected to be made available alongside the existing colour options.
- At the moment, the SUV from Mahindra comes in six monotone colour- Pearl White, DSAT Silver, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Aquamarine.
- Interior details of the new 2023 Mahindra XUV300 facelift are yet to be revealed. Though, it’s likely to come with the improved material quality and a completely new dashboard.
- The SUV might also get a new touchscreen infotainment system that could be sourced from the XUV700.
- The lower variants of the new XUV300 are expected to be made available with the 1.2L turbo gasoline unit.