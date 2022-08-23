New Delhi: Mahindra has released a teaser of the facelifted XUV300 sub-4 meter compact SUV on Instagram ahead of launch. As seen in the video, the XUV300 was in a red body paint, donning the new twin peak logo of Mahindra and Mahindra. According to the reports, the 2022 Mahindra XUV300 is expected to be launched in the coming days. Indicatively, the SUV is expected to take place around the festive season.Also Read - Top 5 Compact SUVs In September 2021: Nexon Beats Venue For Top Position; Sonet, XUV300, EcoSport Follow

Apart from the new Twin-Peak Mahindra logo, there's no stylistic change that differentiates the facelifted XUV300 from the current version.

Here are some of the expected features: